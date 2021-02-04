Farmers' unions to meet on Feb 5 to form new strategy for protest

New Delhi: The farmers' unions protesting at the Singhu border against the three Central farm laws will hold a meeting on February 5 to decide the next course of action for the ongoing agitation, Satnam Singh Pannu, President (Punjab), Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, told IANS on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. "Leaders of all farmers' unions (approx 40-45) will take part in the meeting and discuss on various issues," said Pannu.

The meeting will be held a day before a nationwide a 'Chakka Jam' for three hours on February 6.

"The meeting on February 5 has been scheduled to discuss how to streanthen this protest. We will discuss some new strategies aiming to show our strength. The government is trying a lot to send us back, but we are not going back until the farm laws are repealed," said Pannu.

He also confirmed that the proposed meeting has nothing to do with the February 6 protest across the country. "The February 6 protest is fixed and we will not cancel it. We are getting support from all the states," he added.

Farm leaders at the protest site in Singhu said that the incidents of Janurary 26 have angered the people of Haryana and Punjab angry. "People who were earlier hesitating to join the protest are now full of anger," said a farm leader.

—IANS