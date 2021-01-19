Farm laws: SC-appointed panel holds maiden meeting

New Delhi: A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to deliberate on issues related to the three new central farm laws on Tuesday held its maiden meeting here and discussed the road map ahead, the Agriculture Ministry said.

The panel will hold discussions with farmers and other stakeholders in the country, who are both for and against the said laws, an official statement said.

Dr Ashok Gulati, former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana; and Dr Pramod Joshi, former Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute participated in the meeting. Fourth member, Bhupinder Singh Mann, had announced that he had recused from the panel.

The three members discussed the slew of activities for the panel for two months so as to prepare their recommendations after holding discussions with the protesting farmers, farmer organisations, and other stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ghanwat said that as per the SC directions, the committee will also hold discussions with state governments, state marketing boards and other stakeholders such as farmer producer organisations, and cooperatives etc.

The committee will soon send out invitations to all stakeholders to elicit their views on the new farm laws. Even individual farmers can submit his/her views on the online portal to be notified soon, said the statement.

It said that the committee was keen to understand the views and opinions of all concerned so that it could give forth its suggestions which will definitely be in the interests of the farmers of India.

