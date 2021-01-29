Farm laws passed after extensive deliberations: Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind touted the Narendra Modi government's successes in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures for farmers' welfare during his speech on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament on Friday.

Even though as many as 19 opposition parties boycotted the address to protest the continued stalemate over the farmers' protests, Kovind mounted a robust defence of the Modi government's actions.

Kovind said small and marginal farmers were a priority for the Modi government, adding, "To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crore have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi."

Referring to the three farm laws, over which protests have been going on, Kovind was quoted by ANI as saying, "My government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short; in fact, with these new agricultural reforms, the government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers." Kovind emphasised the farm laws were passed "after extensive deliberations".

Kovind disapproved of the violence during the tractor rally by farmers unions in Delhi on Republic Day. "The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us freedom of expression is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously," Kovind was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kovind noted the government would respect the decision of the Supreme Court to put on hold implementation of the farm laws. Kovind also took a jibe at political parties opposing the farm laws, noting, "Over 10 crore small farmers started getting benefits of 3 farm laws; many political parties supported these reforms."

Kovind was quoted by ANI as saying, "Joint session of Parliament amid corona pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today, all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop."

Referring to the fight against COVID-19, Kovind declared, "I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today, the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high."

Kovind heaped praise on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. "It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this programme are made in India. In this crisis, India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations," Kovind was quoted as saying by ANI.

—ANI