Extend ex-gratia benefits to all 162 martyr farmers: NGO

Chandigarh: Urging the Central government to consider all martyred 162 farmers for ex-gratia benefits, the Punjab Cultural Council (PCC) on Sunday said it has written to the Union Agricultural Minister to repeal 'black' farmer laws and extend ex-gratia benefits to all 162 martyr farmers.

It has also asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to give personal intervention, thereby, helping the farmers at Delhi borders with proactive support.

In the letter, PCC chairman Harjeet Singh Grewal and vice chairman Tejinderpal Singh Nalwa said Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already lost 149 lives during protests at the Delhi borders since November 25.

In addition, 13 farmers have sacrificed their lives in Punjab during 'rail roko' stir since September 2019.

"This is unacceptable as any loss of life is gross injustice to our farmers who are toiling hard for the nation besides providing jobs to the farm labour," they added.

Underlining the Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal Chief Minister's strong and clear-cut stand against these contentious legislations, the PCC has sought personal intervention of Union minister Narendera Singh Tomar towards ensuring these affected families..

The council has also submitted a list of all deceased farmers to the Union minister to provide active assistance and cooperation to the bereaved families.

It has also hailed the announcement of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to provide jobs for a member of each family who have lost their members during the stir against Central legislation.

