Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 8:08 AM GMT

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at AIIMS here.

Singh was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, who also took the vaccine shot.

They were administered Covaxin, India''s first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

The 88-year-old Congress leader remained in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for around half an hour after being administered the vaccine. Sources close to him said he was fine and returned home thereafter.—PTI


Updated : 4 March 2021 8:08 AM GMT
Tags:    Manmohan Singh   COVID-19 vaccine   AIIMS   

The Hawk


