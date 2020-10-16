Top
Encounter underway in Kashmir's Budgam

 The Hawk |  16 Oct 2020 7:02 AM GMT

Encounter underway in Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces started in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight began at Chadoora after a cordoning operation was launched in the area during a search operation based on specific inputs of terrorists presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.


"Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

—IANS

Updated : 16 Oct 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Tags:    Kashmir   Budgam   

The Hawk


