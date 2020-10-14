Encounter ensues between militants-SF in south Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter was underway between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Wednesday, a police spokesman said this afternoon.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in orchards at Chakura, Shopian.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the orchards after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there opened fire. Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, he said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, he added.

