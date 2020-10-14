Top
Home > Dont Miss > Encounter ensues between militants-SF in south Kashmir

Encounter ensues between militants-SF in south Kashmir

 The Hawk |  14 Oct 2020 9:42 AM GMT

Encounter ensues between militants-SF in south Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter was underway between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Wednesday, a police spokesman said this afternoon.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in orchards at Chakura, Shopian.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the orchards after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there opened fire. Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, he said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, he added.

—UNI

Updated : 14 Oct 2020 9:42 AM GMT
Tags:    SF   south Kashmir   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X