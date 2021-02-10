ED searches multiple locations of media outlet in Delhi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped into action on Tuesday and carried out searches at the office premises of a media outlet in connection with a money laundering probe.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths started searches at around 10 a.m. in the office premises of Newsclick in the Saidulajab area in south Delhi.

The sources said that the ED action is based on a Delhi Police FIR registered a few months ago for allegedly receiving funds from abroad. The sources added that initial findings suggest that Rs 30 crore was received from abroad in the past three years.

Newscluck allegedly received funds from a US company even after it was closed. The sources said that Newsclick has shown that it was into export business.

"But the office premises showed in the records remained closed for quiet sometime," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the ED team carried out searches at the premises of Newsclick editor Prabir Purkayastha and Pranjal.

However, senior officials of the agency are tightlipped about the matter.

—IANS



