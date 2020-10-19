ED questions former CM Dr Abdullah in JKCA scam in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

Meanwhile, NC Vice-President in a tweet said, 'The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence".

Official sources said Dr Abdullah who was summoned by ED for questioning arrived at the ED office at Raj Bagh in Srinagar.

He was questioned for about two and half hours in the ED office , they told UNI.

Dr Abdullah later left for his Gupkar residence.

Dr Abdullah was last questioned in the case in Chandigarh by the ED on July 31, 2019, a month before the Centre scrapped Special status of the erstwhile J&K and put him under detention.

The ED questioning of Dr Abdullah is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015 alleging a scam involving Rs 38 crore in the JKCA.

They said the CBI later filed a charge sheet in the case against Dr Abdullah, who was heading the JKCA and three others, including Ahsan Mirza. Mirza has reportedly told the CBI that whatever he has done was on the directions of Dr Abdullah. It is being alleged misappropriation of funds provided by the BCCI for developing sports infrastructure and organising cricket matches.

Dr Abdullah was the president of the cricket association. Among those arraigned were former association general secretary Saleem Khan, treasurer Ahsan Mirza and bank executive Bashir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the NC in a statement here this afternoon said, "The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP's ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point."

The statement further added, "The timing of the recent summon is very clear. His previous summons were just before Aug 5 last year and today's summon comes within days of forming the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of which Dr Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead."

"Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt," the statement said.

