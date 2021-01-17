Dr Kalam laid strong framework of 'Atma Nirbharta' in defence, space sectors: VP Naidu

New Delhi: The Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that senior scientist and former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam laid strong framework of 'Atma Nirbharta' in defence and space sectors.

Noting that Dr Kalam's firm belief in using technology for the benefit and well-being of the society, Mr Naidu said "In fact, Dr Kalam can be credited with laying strong foundations of 'AtmaNirbharta' in our space and defence sectors, on which, our scientists and engineers are building today".

The legacy of self-belief left by Dr Kalam left has motivated the scientists in developing our own vaccine today in a short span and at an affordable cost, the Vice President said while releasing a biography in Tamil on Dr Kalam at Raj Bhavan in Chennai today.

Recalling Dr Kalam's passion to ignite the young minds, the Vice President said that he used to always visit schools and interact with students. "He inspired thousands of students through his unforgettable words, magnetic presence and a warm smile", he added.

Stressing the need to overhaul the education system to make learning an enjoyable experience right from primary education, the Vice President said that students must be encouraged to pose questions and think critically.

"The New Education Policy is a great leap in this regard. It does away with artificial segregation between curricular and extra-curricular activities and aims at the holistic development of the child", he added.

Mr Naidu said that Dr.Kalam will always be remembered for his indomitable spirit and never-say-die attitude even in the face of adversity. He pursued and persisted with discipline, hard work and confidence, he added.

The book titled "Abdul Kalam- Ninaivugalukku Maranamillai" is written by Dr. Kalam's niece, Dr APJM Nazema Maraikayar and well-known space scientist, Dr.Y.S. Rajan.

—UNI