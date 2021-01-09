Doubts were once expressed about India's democracy, but today it is strongest, most vibrant: Modi

New Delhi: *World discussing India's efforts to empower poor by using modern technology: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event.

*Doubts were once expressed about India's democracy, but today it is India where democracy is strongest, most vibrant: PM.

*World not only waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19 but also looking at how it rolls out largest vaccination programme in world: Modi.

*Modi tells Indian diaspora country always stands with them, says over 45 lakh people rescued under Vande Bharat mission during pandemic. —PTI