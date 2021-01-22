'Donkey march' in Patna against 'Tandav'

Patna: Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) took out a "donkey protest" against the controversial Amazon Prime web series "Tandav" in the Bihar capital.

The unique agitation came after Paswan's recent remarks that such "web series create division in the society".

A dozen supporters of the LJP put photographs of actor Saif Ali Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar, around the neck of the animals with "deshdrohi" (traitor) and "Hindu virodhi" (anti-Hindu) written on them.

Rahul Kumar, one of the protesters, said "Tandav" is hurting Hindu sentiments and it is not acceptable.

"As we learnt, it has some dialogues that mock Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. Hence, the protest," Kumar said on Thursday.

"Many social and political units have registered FIR against it. The LJP is against the making fun of gods and goddess of any faith," he said.

Also on Thursday, around 100 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members were involved in a protest march against Tandav in north Bihar's Gopalganj district.

—PTI