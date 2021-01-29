Disrespect to Tricolour unfortunate: Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday dubbed the "disrespect" shown to the Tricolour at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 as "unfortunate" and urged people to abide by rules and regulations.

In his address to members of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind pointed out that the Indian Constitution, which gave the citizens the right to freedom of expression, also directed them to take law of the land equally seriously.

Kovind also spoke about central government schemes, pointing out that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 1.5 crore poor had received free treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh.

The country had witnessed huge benefits from works done by this government in the last six years in the health sector during coronavirus crisis, he added.

"It is a matter of pride for us that India has launched the world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus. Both vaccines given the go-ahead are manufactured in India. The country has supplied millions of doses of corona vaccine to other nations as part of its obligations towards humanity at large."

The President said that the crisis across the globe during the pandemic had reminded us why a self-reliant India was so important. If you have to increase your importance on the world stage, you have to become self-reliant by reducing dependence on others," he said.

--IANS