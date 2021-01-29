Did Goa receive 45 lakh tourists around New Year, state Assembly debates

Panaji: The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday debated over whether 45 lakh tourists visited the coastal state during the festive year-end season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the Question Hour, the Opposition grilled Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar over Rs 33 crore spent by his Ministry on the promotion of the state.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai said that while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had insisted that between 40 to 45 lakh tourists had visited the state during the year-end, Ajgaonkar's written reply tabled on Friday had claimed that provisional domestic tourist arrival figure was 9,71,479 for the whole of 2020 along with 7,935 foreign tourists.

"The Chief Minister said 40 to 45 lakh tourists visited Goa during December and the New Year. It does not tally with the written reply of the Tourism Minister. And during the pandemic air travel was shut down, where did you get international tourists from," Sardesai said.

"God seems to be sending tourists to Goa," he added.

Responding to Sardesai, Chief Minister Sawant said there was a change in the trend of tourist arrivals and that most travellers, amid the pandemic, preferred to drive down to Goa and opted to stay in unregistered hotels and guest houses which made it difficult for government agencies to arrive at a definite estimation of the arrivals.

"Many travelled by road. Tourists were even staying in unregistered guest houses now. It is difficult to get an estimate of arrival," Sawant told the state Assembly.

"Between December 25, 2020 to January 1, 2021, people were not able to travel abroad so they came to Goa," he added.

According to the standard practice in the state Tourism Ministry, the tabulation of arrivals, both domestic and foreign, is conducted by sourcing data from industry stakeholders like hotels, guest houses, railways, transport corporation, cruise liners, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and agents of chartered flights.

The Opposition also questioned Ajgaonkar over excessive spending on tourism promotion over the last four years.

"You have spent Rs 33 crore on tourism promotion and roadshows abroad over four years, this is nothing but a waste of money," Sardesai said.

Responding to the Congress leader's charge, Ajgaonkar said Goa should have spent Rs 200 crore on tourism promotion in the same to attract quality travellers to the coastal state.

--IANS