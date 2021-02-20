Development is the aim of this government: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated a slew of projects in Kerala, and said that development is the aim of the government.

"Development and good governance have no caste, creed or religion as development is for everyone and for that I seek the support of the people of Kerala. Development is our aim," Modi said while taking part in the inauguration ceremony from Delhi, in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took part virtually.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and to convert 37 km roads into world class status.

"To facilitate our growth, we have the Smart City project and it helps in urban planning. So far, 54 Command and Control Centres have become operational," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) to Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project.

"Thrissur is known as the cultural centre of Kerala and now with this project, it will become the power centre of the state as this will get connected to the national grid. The transmission gap has to be bridged and it will be done. The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) equipment used in the project has been made under the Make in India Aatmanirbhar movement," said Modi.









The project has been built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore and will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW power from the western region to help meet the demand of power in Kerala.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project that has been developed over 250 acres at a cost of Rs 280 crore to the people.

"India has been going green in solar energy and is putting up a strong fight against climate change which is a boost to our entrepreneurs. Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 20 lakh farmers have been given solar pumps," added Modi.

Modi also launched the 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara in the capital district, built under the Amrut Mission.





"Under the Amrut scheme, 175 drinking water supply projects at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore have been launched so far, and this new one at Aruvikara will benefit 13 lakh people," Modi said.



He began his speech by saying that a few days back he was in Kerala to inaugurate a few projects in the petroleum sector. "Thanks to technology, we are able to connect again. We are taking positive steps for the development of Kerala and we will empower this beautiful state," said Modi.

Vijayan in his speech said that Friday is a historic day as many projects are being unveiled which will help the development of the state.

"We assure our continued support for the implementation of the projects that are being jointly implemented by the Centre and state. It's imperative to work together for the benefit of the people," said Vijayan.

—IANS



