Delhi violence was 'pre-planned' to defame farmers' protest, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day was "pre-planned to defame the ongoing agitation against the farm laws".

"The Delhi violence was pre-planned by the BJP government to defame the farmers' protest as the central government is trying to implement General Dyer's policy to finish the farmers' protest but the government should know that this policy will not work," Malik told ANI while the NCP was observing an hour-long silence on the death anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

Workers along with Malik gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya in order to pay tribute to the father of the nation on his 73rd death anniversary.

They also wore black ribbons on their arms to mark protest against the central government over the farmers' agitation.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition. He played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)