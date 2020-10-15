Delhi Police That Lost 21 Men Raises Its Arms To Fight Covid

New Delhi: With their arms spread out straight horizontally, their palms stretched, masked and standing at some distance from each other, the Delhi police force pledged to fight the virus that has snatched away 21 of their colleagues in the past few months.

However, undeterred by the virus which claimed the lives of their colleagues, the force vowed not to be caught off guard by Covid-19.

Delhi police personnel at various police stations have started to take a pledge to combat the virus. Senior police officers in a volley of tweets in the past few days have posted photographs showing their men and women staff standing straight and taking a pledge to fight the virus. The idea is to make sure the deadly virus is not ignored and all precautions to stop its spread are taken inside and outside the police stations.

"Crime Branch staff took a pledge to follow all COVID related precautions i.e wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly," Monika Bhardwaj, DCP Crime, tweeted. The district units too were seen standing in an open space or within the confines of the Station House Officer's room to pledge to take precautions to avoid getting infected with the virus.

The Delhi police also went virtual in taking the oath. On Monday, all senior officers of Delhi Police took a pledge to fight the pandemic. The oath was administered by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava through video conferencing to all senior officers. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the country's doubling time of Covid-19 cases has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August, which is nearly three times the time being taken earlier.

"This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in the time taken to double the total cases," the Ministry tweeted as India recorded a spike of 67,708 coronavirus cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, as the tally mounted to 73,07,097 cases. Delhi police till October 14 has issued 3,89,319 challans for violating the face mask guidelines and 2876 challans for spitting. Also, as many as 32,000 challans have been issued for social distancing norms violation.—IANS