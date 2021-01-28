Delhi police issues notice to farmer leader Darshanpal Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal asking him to explain why legal action should not be initiated against him, post violence during tractor rally on the Republic Day.

"You are asked to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against you and other members of your organisation in view of breach of agreement with police, rampant vandalisation and violence by your supporters, desecration of national monuments like Red Fort, and causing inconvenience to various people in the city who were celebrating Republic Day," police said in the notice.

The Delhi Police also directed Darshan Pal to provide names of the perpetrators of the violent acts. It also directed him to submit his response within three days.

Darshan Pal Singh is also been named in the FIR by the Delhi Police along with 37 others.

