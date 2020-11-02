Delhi on alert on SJF's call to disrupt AI fight operation on Nov 5

New Delhi: Delhi has been put on high alert on with inputs received that secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has given a call to cause the disruption in the operation of Air India flights from Delhi to London on November 5.

The banned group is learnt to have given the call on the 36th year of Sikh Genocide on November 5 to internationalize the killing of more than 30,000 Sikhs in the aftermath of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

To ground the Air India flights on November 5, agencies alerted the Delhi Police and the concerned authorities that the SFJ has urged the 1984 Genocide victims to descend on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and dissuade the passengers from travelling on London bound flights AI-111 and AI 531.

In a video message, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that "it is a humanitarian obligation to expose the cover up of Sikh Genocide by successive Indian regimes headed by Gandhi to Modi" and urged the passengers of Air India to side with the victims of violence by boycotting the flights AI-111 and AI-531 on November 5.

In his messages Pannun accused both the Congress and BJP as two sides of the same coin for perpetuating the 1984 Sikh Genocide and then extended the impunity to leaders of death squads.



Air India has two flights AI-111 and AI-531 scheduled to take off from Delhi to London on November 5.

Soon after the information received, intelligence wings alerted the Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and IGI authority as well as other concerned officials to foil the SFJ's plan and avoid any unprecedented incident in the national capital.

Sources said that alert has been issued after the information and the Delhi Police as well as CISF, who is responsible for the internal security of IGI Airport, have been asked to keep a tab on movement of suspicious persons.

SFJ's call comes ahead of its earlier announced to hold its 'Referendum-2020' campaign in November this year.As the group is already on radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA), action is being taken against its key leaders -- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar-- for their ongoing anti-India activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs had, in the beginning of September, ordered attachment of properties of SFJ's both Pannun and Nijjar.

Pannun is the SFJ's General Counsel while Nijjar is 'Referendum 2020' Canada coordinator.

The SFJ is presently making efforts to propagate the 'Referendum-2020' on social media since July this year but the MHA on July 5 blocked access to 40 websites launched by the terrorist group for voter registration of people living in Punjab and also removed the Voter Registration app from Google play store.

The MHA declared the SFJ as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act through a notification dated July 10 last year. The MHA, in a notification dated July 1, had designated Pannun, Nijjar and seven other pro-Khalistanis as 'terrorists' as per the Act's Fourth Schedule.

