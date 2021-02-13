Deep Sidhu Taken To Red Fort As Part Of R-day Probe

New Delhi: Actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade, a police officer said.

Mr Sidhu, according to the police, was a "prominent player" behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at the Red Fort. He was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on Monday night by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell and sent to seven-day police custody a day later.

A senior police officer said Mr Sidhu and Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a crime branch team as part of the investigation into the Republic Day violence when a section of the farmers' tractor parade strayed from agreed paths and clashed with cops.

The team probing the case will inspect the spot to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at the Red Fort and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, the officer told news agency PTI.

Iqbal Singh, who had a reward of ? 50,000 on his arrest, was caught from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell. The Delhi police had announced a cash reward of ? 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Mr Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who raised flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of ? 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating demonstrators, triggering the violence that left one protester dead and many policemen injured. Of them, Mr Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. The police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused. A controversial figure in the farmer protests, Deep Sidhu has been accused by farmer groups of attempting to derail their movement and leading a "conspiracy" against them.—PTI