Davinder case: Parimoo delivered weapons 5 times since 2017 from Tangdhar to Hizb men

New Delhi: Accused Tafazil Hussain Parimoo, who is now in NIA custody, had at least on five occasions delivered fire arms from Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir to a Hizbul operative also arrested in the case of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu, officials said.

"Parimoo used to bring arms and ammunitions from Tangdhar region in Kashmir and then handed it to one of the close associates of Tariq Mir, former sarpanch of Maldera in Shopian district," a senior NIA official related to probe told IANS requesting anonymity.

Parimoo used to get the weapons from one Pakistan based arms supplier Javed, who has been arrested by the Pakistani agencies. Tangdhar is a border village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and is very close to the Line of Control (LOC).

NIA sources said that the agency is probing with whom Parimoo met in Tangdhar and who arranged for his stays and meetings with the Pakistani arms suppliers.

The revelations comes four days after the NIA arrested Parimoo on October 12 in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and suspended DSP case.

The NIA arrested Mir on April 29 this year for his role in smuggling and supply of weapons to Hizabul terrorists in Kashmir.

Suspended police officer Singh is lodged in Kathua jail at Hiranagar in the Jammu division. He was arrested by the police on January 11 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while transporting two Hizabul terrorists -- Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather -- and a law school dropout Irfan Shafi Mir to Jammu.

After the arrest of Singh, initial investigations were done by the J&K Police before the case was handed over to the NIA. Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan.

The NIA had earlier claimed that its probe revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Hizabul and Pakistan to commit violent acts and to wage war against India.

"The investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based leadership of the Hizbul, namely Syed Salahuddin, Amir Khan, Khursheed Alam, Nazar Mehmood, and others, along with the Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadres and commanders of the terror outfit based in Jammu & Kashmir," the NIA had said in a statement last month.

"The probe also revealed that accused Irfan Shafi Mir alias 'Advocate' not only met Hizabul leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas, and others of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan. He was tasked to identify and activate the new 'hawala' channels for the transfer of money to sustain terror activities in the Kashmir Valley," a NIA spokesperson had said earlier.

The NIA had also claimed that its investigation revealed that certain officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Irfan Shafi Mir alias 'Advocate', who was provided with funds to organise seminars in Jammu & Kashmir to mobilise the masses against the government of India.

—IANS