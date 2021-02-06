CRPF inducts women commandos into elite anti-Naxal CoBRA unit

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday inducted women commandos in its anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit which will undergo training and then will be sent to Naxal hit areas.

According to the CRPF, on the occasion of the 88th all-women battalion Raising Day, these women commandos have been inducted along with the introduction of all Mahila brass band which will make CRPF the first force to have a women brass band.

"Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," CRPF said in a press release.

Taking another step towards women empowerment, the 88th Mahila battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world.

"CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world," the CRPF said.

"The force has a history of empowered women warriors who have not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuous gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping missions. Gender neutrality adds to the diversity of the force empowered women make an empowered family which eventually empowers the nation," Director General CRPF AP Maheshwari said.

"34 women personnel from the 6 Mahila Battalions of CRPF who are joining the COBRA today will undergo a strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training of 3 months," the CRPF added.

The training of these commandos will reinforce their physical capabilities and tactical acumen by imparting next-level training in firing and special weapons, tactical planning, fieldcraft, explosives, and jungle survival skills.

After the completion of their training, the batch of these Mahila Warriors will be posted in LWE areas alongside their male counterparts.

88 Mahila battalion has completed 34 glorious years in service of the nation. The battalion has served across the length and breadth of the country and abroad in the UN peacekeeping missions. Seven brave hearts of the battalion have made sacrifices at the altar of duty. The women warriors of this battalion are proud recipients of several gallantry medals including the highest peacetime gallantry award-The Ashok Chakra. (ANI)