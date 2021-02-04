CRPF fitting wire mesh on its buses on 'war footing' ahead of farmers 'chakka jam' on Feb 6

New Delhi: While Delhi Police started repositioning nails installed on the roads at various borders of the national capital, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked all units deployed in Delhi to fit their buses with wire mesh.

CRPF in its letter has said that the work should be done on 'war footing' and should be completed before Saturday. The deployment of CRPF's 31 companies have been extended for two more weeks in Delhi-NCR.

The communication accessed by ANI which has subject saying 'fitting of wire mesh on buses', says "In the wake of "Chakka Jam" call given by the farmers on February 6, 2021, competent authority has desired that all buses available with Units, splinter companies should be fitted with wire mesh."

The CRPF officials wanted to cover all buses with wires so that no farmer can harm the jawan as well as the buses. Since the time left for chakka jam is very less, CRPF has asked all units to work on 'war foot'.

"In view of above, you all are hereby directed that all buses available with of your Units, Splinter Coys be fitted with wire mesh. It should be done on a war footing," CRPF said while asking all units to furnish confirmation.

Importantly, the deployment of CRPF in Delhi NCR has been extended for two more weeks. In an order Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the deployment of 31 companies till February 15. This will be also applicable for 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies which are deployed in Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)