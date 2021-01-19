COVID-19: India records 10,064 new cases, lowest in over seven months

New Delhi: Indis's Covid tally for the first time in seven months reported lowest number of daily coronavirus infections with 10,064 fresh cases. The caseload mounted to 1,05,81,837, while people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,02,28,753, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The country's death toll was also lowest in around eight months with 137 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,52,556 as per the data in a single day.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,02,28,753 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The active caseload for the coronavirus infection remained below three lakh.

At current, there are 2,00,528 active Covid-19 cases in the country which comprise 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 18,78,02,827 samples have been tested up to January 18 with 7,09,791 samples being tested on Monday.

—PTI