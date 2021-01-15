COVID-19: 15,590 infected, 191 die in past 24 hrs

New Delhi: India recorded 15,590 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country caseload to 1,05,27,683, while the death toll soared to 1,51,918 with 191 fresh fatalities.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases further shrank by 576 to stand at 2,13,027. It is now 2.02 per cent of the total caseload.

In the past one day, 15,975 people recovered of the dangerous virus, taking the total recovery count to 1,01,62,738, which is 96.53 per cent of the caseload. The fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,30,096 samples were tested on Thursday, taking to 18,49,62,40 the total.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.98 million fatalities.

Exactly 13 days later, India announced a stringent 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25, however, as the cases kept rising, the lockdown kept extending till May 30 after which the country started lifting the restrictions in order to revive the battered economy.

And now after several months of hardship, India is all set to vaccinate its massive population from Saturday, January 16 with two recently approved COVID vaccines.

The government said that the full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all states and Union territories in the proportion of healthcare workers database.

—UNI