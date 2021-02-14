Corporates Will Grab Rs 80 Lakh Cr Agribusiness: Rahul On Farm Laws

Sibsagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the three new central farm laws will help corporates and rich people grab agribusiness worth Rs 80 lakh crore in India.

Addressing an impressive public gathering in eastern Assam's Sivasagar, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nothing about the farmers' interests in the Parliament despite the fact that they have been agitating for nearly three months now.

"The BJP-led central government has already ruined the Indian economy and the people across the country by introducing Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, and now it is trying to further dent the rural economy by these three laws," he said.

Kick-starting the party's campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam, the Congress leader said that India should not be "remote-controlled" from Nagpur.

"Every asset of the country (Contd On Pg 2)