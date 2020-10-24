Constable Injured In Knife Attack, Four Held

Thane: A 46-year-old police constable was injured when four persons attacked him with a knife after he foiled their attempt to escape with a stolen car at Ambarnath in Maharashtra''a Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night and the four accused have been arrested, he said.

The injured policeman has been identified as Bala Chavan, who is attached to Vitthalwadi police station under Ulhasnagar division, the official said.

"The accused had stolen a car from Vitthalwadi and were trying to escape last night. After being alerted, a police team started chasing them. At Ambarnath, Chavan stopped their car, but the accused attacked him with a knife," he said.

An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery) and others was registered against the accused. They have also been booked under the Arms Act. PTI