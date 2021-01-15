Congress To Gehrao Raj Bhavans Across Country, Rahul Gandhi To Lead Protest In Delhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a march to the Governor House in the national capital on Friday, as part of the party's nationwide agitation to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers protest against the three new farm reform laws.

The party is observing a 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' today and all state units have been asked to gherao all Raj Bhavans in states.

"The party has asked all its state units to gherao Raj Bhavans in their states and the houses of LGs in Union Territories. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with other senior party leaders will join the protest in Delhi organised by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, a party official told ANI.

"Party workers have been asked to assemble at Chandgi Ram Akhara from which a procession will march towards LG house and Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders will lead the march, " the functionary said.

Congress Party has demanded a repeal of the farm laws brought by the Central government against which farmer organisations have been sitting in protest at the various borders of Delhi for 50 days now.

Earlier on December 24, the party had submitted a memorandum to the President of India on the issue The Congress Ruled States have also passed a resolution against the laws in their respective assemblies and have sent those resolutions to their Governors.

"Farmers of this country are the backbone of this country. If anybody thinks that you can suppress farmers and the country will continue to prosper, they just have to look at our history. Whenever Indian farmers are weak, India is weak," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP during his visit to Madurai in Tamil Nadu yesterday alleged that the Centre was suppressing the farmers for helping a "handful of businesses."

"Government isn't just neglecting them. It is conspiring to destroy them because they want to benefit the two-three of their friends. They want to give what belongs to the farmer to two-three of their friends. That's what is happening. Neglect is too weak a word to explain what is taking place," he stated.

He asked people to mark his words and remember that the government will be forced to repeal the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has reached out to several opposition leaders and the party is planning a meeting of opposition parties to formulate a joint strategy on the issue ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. (ANI)