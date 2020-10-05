Cong to hold Satyagrah across India on Monday to demand justice for family of Hathras gangrape victim

New Delhi: Continuing with its series of protests against the Hathras gangrape case and denial of justice to the family of the victim, the Congress will hold Satyagrah across India on Monday to demand justice for family of the victim.

'In our continued effort to provide justice to the family of Hathras Victim, the Congress Party has decided to hold 'Satyagrah' in the States and District Headquarters across the Country on the morning of Monday, 5th October, 2020,' AICC General Secretary for Organization K C Venugopal said.

In a statement issued here, Venugopal said, 'the Congress party has resolved to relentlessly fight against arbitrary and unconstitutional ways of the Yogi Government and ensure justice to the victim and her family.'

Venugopal said that the Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, 'against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family'.

'Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs and office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will be participating in the 'Satyagrah', in full strength,' he said.

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of denial of justice to the Hathras victim's family, Venugopal said, 'the brutal gangrape and murder of a dalit girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the nation. The brazen inhumanity and illegal high handedness shown by the BJP Government of UP in denying basic dignity to the victim even in death and afterwards towards the family has left everyone beyond shock.

The casual and cavalier attitude in taking cognisance of her complaints and delay in providing her immediate medical attention smacks of attempts at brushing under the carpet, as indeed complicity on part of the UP administration. The 19 year old girl was denied justice and dignity in both life and death. Her body was cremated without the consent of the family in the dead of night.'

He also condemned the action of the Uttar Pradesh police to stop Rahul and Priyanka from going to Hathras on October 1 to meet the family of the victim.

'On 1st October when Mr Rahul Gandhi and UP incharge . Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress Party leaders tried to go to Hathras to meet the victim's family, the delegation was stopped at the UP border itself. Most convolutedly, the police manhandled Mr Rahul Gandhi in a most heinous way and arrested Mr Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka ji and other leaders. The police brutally lathicharged on the Congress party workers and other party functionaries. The leaders were not only forcibly stopped but FIR was also lodged against them.

After continued pressure from Congress Party, on 3rd October, when thousands of workers, MPs and senior leaders led by Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mrs Priyanka Gandhi announced to leave for Hathras, the UP administration relented and allowed only 5 leaders to meet the victim's family. Mr Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi not only met and heard the family's agony and injustice done to them but also ensured all out support in carrying out impartial investigation. They promised to do whatever possible so that no daughter feels insecure and nobody however small, feels helpless,' Venugopal said.

