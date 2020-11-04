Cong, allies have shamed democracy, says HM over Arnab's arrest

New Delhi: Reacting to the arrest of Republic Television editor Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the treatment meted out to the journalist by Maharashtra police and likened it to the emergency days.

Taking to twitter, he said, 'Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.

'Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.

It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.'

Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning, It is learnt that Arnab has been detained in connection with an old abetment to suicide case.

He is likely to be taken to Raigad for further questioning in connection with this case.

Earlier on Wednesday, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police arrived at Arnab's residence to detain him.

—UNI