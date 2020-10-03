"Completely unacceptable": Rahul, Priyanka on UP govt's behaviour with Hathras rape victim's family

New Delhi: Condemning the alleged threats by the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police to family of the Hathras gangrape victim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said such behaviour is unacceptable.

Rahul, who is leading a delegation of Congress leaders to Hathras on Saturday to meet the family of the gangrape victim, said no power in the world could prevent him from meeting the family and sharing their pain.

'The treatment meted out to the Hathras gangrape victim and her family by the UP Government and the state police is unacceptable. No Indian should accept such behaviour. No power in the world can prevent me from meeting the family and sharing their pain,' Mr Gandhi said.

In a tweet, AICC General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being 'morally corrupt'. "The victim was not given timely medical care. Her complaint was not written on time. He body was forcible cremated. The family of the victim is in detention and is being pressurized. Now, they are being threatened that their Narco test will be done. This behaviour is unacceptable to the country. Stop threatening the family of the victim."

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been constantly attacking the Uttar Pradesh government on the Hathras gangrape incident and have been demanding the resignation of Yogi Adityanath from the post of chief minister.

—UNI