C'garh: CRPF jawan shoots dead one colleague, injures another

Raipur: A CRPF jawan was killed and another one got injured after one of their colleagues opened fire at them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh''s Bastar district on Friday, police said.

The offender, who was undergoing treatment for some mental health issue, later allegedly tried to shoot himself in a bid to commit suicide, they said.

"The incident occurred at 8 am in the camp of CRPF''s 241st ''Bastariya'' battalion in Sedwa village under Kesloor police station area," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Constable Girish Kumar (25), who was admitted to an isolation ward of the camp for treatment of mental problems, snatched the rifle from his colleague and fired at him and another personnel, he said.

"Of them, constable Pramod Kumar Sari (27) died on the spot and another constable Santosh Wacham (26) sustained injuries," he said.

Subsequently, Kumar shot himself and suffered grievous injuries, he said.

The two injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur and will be airlifted to Raipur for further medication, he added.

The motive behind the incident is being ascertained, he added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in Bastar region for anti-Naxal operation. —PTI