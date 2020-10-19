Centre releases fresh data to allay MSP worry

New Delhi: Reiterating that the Centre continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP schemes as was done in previous seasons, the government on Sunday said it has already procured over 84.46 LMTs of paddy till October 17 from 7.38 lakh farmers.

These are just from the 6 paddy procuring states and UTs like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir.

Further, based on the proposal from the states, approval has been given for procurement of 41.67 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Meanwhile, the Centre has also sanctioned the procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. For other states, teh Centre said that approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that "procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through state nominated procuring agencies".

This allays much of the concern of the farmers who have been agitating the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, up to 17th of this month, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 723.79 MT of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs 5.21 crore benefiting 681 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefiting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

What's more?

In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing states. The respective state governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

The procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from October 1, and cumulative procurement as on Saturday by Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of 1,65,369 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 46,697.86 lakh benefiting 32,994 farmers.

