Ceasefire will help check infiltration: Indian army

Srinagar: The Indian army said on Monday that the recent agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to implement bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border will provide better capacity for checking infiltration into J&K.

Speaking about the decision to ensure complete peace on the border between the two countries, Lt General B.S. Raju, GOC of Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps, said, "It is a positive step which has immense potential to bring peace to the people in the border areas. We have had many civilian casualties due to ceasefire violations in Kupwara and Uri. It will also give us better capacity to check infiltration."

Speaking on the overall security situation in Kashmir, the top army officer said, "I think the situation remains fairly normal in the Valley. I have no hesitation in saying that all the parameters of violence, whether in terms of stone pelting, agitations or bandhs, have seen a very distinct drop."

After the DGMOs of the two countries decided to honour the bilateral ceasefire agreement of 1999 in letter and spirit, there has not been any incident of firing or shelling on either the LoC or the international border in J&K.

