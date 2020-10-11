CBI takes over Hathras rape case probe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the probe of the alleged rape and murder of a girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) gave its nod for the same.

According to the probe agency officials, the Ghaziabad unit of CBI will investigate the case and it has re- registered cases on the basis of the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The agency will also probe related FIRs of sedition, disrupting law and order and conspiracy that UP police had registered after violent protests, which had erupted in Hathras after this incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on October 3, made a recommendation for CBI probe into this case.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men and also brutally beaten by the alleged assailants. She was admitted to a Hospital in Aligarh, but when her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The woman was cremated in the early hours of September 29, allegedly without the consent and presence of her family members.

On October 6, the state government had urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe in the case, while responding to a PIL file in the apex court.

The state government also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this incident and to furnish report within the stipulated time and sought report on mishandling of the case by the local administration.

The UP administration had also suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the Police station In-Charge Inspector, over the allegations of mismanagement of the incident.

—IANS