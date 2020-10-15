CBI Refutes Closure Of SSR Case, Says Probe Still On

Top
 The Hawk |  15 Oct 2020 3:52 PM GMT

New Delhi: Amid some media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the federal agency on Thursday refuted the claims and said that such reports are "erroneous" and the investigation is still continuing.

CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

The remarks came amid media speculation that the agency will be filing a closure report soon.

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case.

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the request of the Bihar government based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh in Patna.

The CBI sleuths, alongn with the AIIMS forensic team, visited Mumbai

15 Oct 2020
