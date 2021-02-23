CBI quizzes Abhishek Banerjee's wife for over an hour

Kolkata: The officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira at their south Kolkata residence for over one hour. After quizzing Rujira, the federal investigation agency investigators left.

According to sources, the team of CBI investigators were constantly in touch with their higher officials at Kolkata's CBI office at Nizam Palace. They briefed the entire interrogation details to the office over phone from Rujira Banerjee's place, Shantiniketan, located at south Kolkata's Harish Mukherjee Road.

However, the CBI officials did not divulge anything about the course of interrogation. It was learnt from the sources that the Central agency sleuths asked about Rujira's suspicious banking transactions through a bank in Bangkok. They also asked about Rujira's nationality and passport related information.

Sources said that the CBI officials will meet at Nizam Palace in the afternoon to discuss about the answers given by Abhishek's wife and accordingly decided the next course of their investigation. The CBI team remained tight-lipped after emerging out of Rujira's residence which is named Shantiniketan. The interrogation continued for about one hour and fifteen minutes.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made an unscheduled visit to Abhishek's residence at Harish Mukherjee Road in south Kolkata, while on her way to the state secretariat Nabanno. She spent about 10-minutes with family and was seen emerging from the building accompanied by Abhishek's daughter, her grand niece.

Soon after Banerjee left the place, the federal investigation agency officials reached Abhishek's residence to question Rujira Banerjee who was served with a CBI notice on Sunday.

The CBI had also summoned Rujira's sister Maneka Gambhir for interrogation. A CBI team, along with lady officials, had reached Maneka's high-rise residential complex at Panchashyar on Monday, at around 12 noon. The team, led by Umesh Kumar, had to wait at the main entrance for some time till they got the permission to go up. Maneka stays at Upohar Luxury Complex (Tower-3) near Kolkata's EM Bypass. The interrogation of Maneka also went on for about three hours yesterday, sources said.

