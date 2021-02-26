Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house

Mumbai: A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.

A car with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.



A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.



"Police teams found that it was not an assembled explosive device," he said.

A letter was also found inside the vehicle, the officer later added. "The registration number displayed on the said vehicle matches with the registration number of a vehicle in Mukesh Ambani's security detail. The said vehicle has been seized by police for investigation," he said.

