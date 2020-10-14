Can't forget insult of Aug 5, need to take back what 'Delhi Darbar' took away: Mehbooba





Srinagar: Asserting that no one can forget the 'robbery and insult' the people of J&K faced on August 5, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that they need to take back what Delhi Darbar took away (Article 370) from them illegally and in an undemocratic manner.

Ms Mehbooba said this in a short audio clip posted on her twitter account soon after her release from over 14 months detention late on Tuesday evening.

"I have been released today after more than one year. During this time, the dark decision taken on the dark day of August 5 has troubled my heart and soul every day. And I realize that the same feeling would have been felt by all the people of J&K," she said.

"None of us can forget the robbery and insult committed on that day (August 5, 2019). Now we all must firmly decide that what was snatched away in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner by the 'Dilli Darbar' would be restored," the PDP president said.

Ms Mehbooba said at the same time "we must strive to resolve Kashmir issued for which thousands of people laid down their lives".

"I know this path will not be easy, but our resolve and commitment will guide us through this," she said.

"Now that I have been released, I want the people of J&K, who are lodged in different jails of the country, should be released immediately," she added.

Ms Mehbooba was late on Tuesday evening released after remaining under detention for over 14 months. The former chief minister was released after the J&K administration late on Tuesday evening revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on her.

Ms Mehbooba, Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, besides dozens of mainstream leaders, including ex-ministers, were detained on August 5, 2019, when centre abrogated Article 370 and Article 35 A, besides bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

The PDP president was later booked under the PSA and stayed in solitary confinement for over eight months.

Dr Farooq, who is MP from Srinagar, was released in March after remaining under detention for about seven months. Days later, Omar Abdullah was also released after about eight-month detention.

However, Mehbooba Mufti was on April shifted from a Srinagar sub-jail to her official residence, where she was detained under PSA. The act against other political leaders was also revoked and they were released though they remained under house arrest. The detention of Mehbooba under PSA was again extended for three months on July 31.

—UNI