Chandigarh: The BSF on Wednesday seized two kg of contraband, suspected to be heroin, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 17.60 kg heroin so far in this month along the international borders in Punjab, a BSF spokesman said.

India's 553-km international border with Pakistan falls in Punjab, which is fenced with barbed wire.

