Breach of privilege motion against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'.

Chaudhary said India has good diplomatic relations with Sweden of which Thunberg is a citizen, and Congress MP's comment would tarnish the image of the country.

Chowdhury's comment came after a controversy erupted after climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Delhi Police had on Friday sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today, as the Question Hour was dispensed till Wednesday. (ANI)