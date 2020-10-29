Border standoff with India bilateral issue: China

New Delhi: China on Wednesday said the boundary issue with India is between the two countries and the situation along the Line of Actual Control is "generally stable" at the moment.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two sides are handling the conflict along the Himalayan border in Ladakh through negotiation.

Wang was replying to a query during a media briefing on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement on the Chinese aggression against India, here on Tuesday.

"The China-India boundary issue is between China and India. The border situation is generally stable at the moment," Wang said.

"Both sides have unimpeded channels for communication, and are properly handling matters through consultation and negotiation,' he added.



ang repeated what he said about the US leaders that they have a Cold War and zero-sum game mentality and stop sowing discord between regional countries and undercutting regional peace and stability.



On Tuesday's US-India talks, Wang said that the development of bilateral relations among countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and development, and must not infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of a third party.



He also said the Indo-Pacific strategy proposed by the US advocated an outdated Cold War mentality, promoted bloc confrontation and urged US politicians to stop hyping up the so-called China threat and sowing discord between countries in the region.



On Mr Pompeo's suggestion to Sri Lankan leaders to reassess their burgeoning ties with China, Wang said, "We will continue working with Sri Lanka to deepen and expand bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, deliver benefits to the two peoples, and contribute to regional peace and stability."



Mr Pompeo held talks with Sri Lankan leaders during the day on the second leg of his four-nation trip to the region.



