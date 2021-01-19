BJP's new strategy: Sushil Modi's exit, Shahnawaz's entry in Bihar

Patna: After the recent Bihar Assembly election, the BJP - a major constituent of the ruling NDA in the state - has been constantly rebooting its political strategy in the state.

Now the latest move by the saffron party has sprung a surprise as it declared Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain as its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council. There are now indications of far-reaching preparations over this move by the BJP.

Earlier, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had been nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BJP while Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were appointed Deputy Chief Ministers. In the BJP, Sushil Modi is seen as a supporter of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP sources also believe that after the emergence of the NDA as the largest block in Bihar, the party is trying to come out of the shadow of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On one hand, Sushil Modi has been sent to the Rajya Sabha and the BJP's Muslim face Shahnawaz Hussain is to be sent to Bihar.

Political experts believe the BJP has made a far-reaching political move by sending Hussain to Bihar. This move by the BJP is also being seen as a pressure tactic against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Analyst Manikant Thakur says the BJP has sent a clear message to Nitish Kumar to either toe its line in Bihar or accept a major post at the Centre.

But BJP leaders are not saying anything openly on the changes in the party's political strategy. A BJP leader said that the party has now made up its mind to do politics in Bihar on the 'front foot'.

Some people also believe that the BJP is working on a plan to strengthen its hold in the Seemanchal region by projecting Shahnawaz Hussain as the party's Muslim face while the opposition RJD is also trying to create a dent in the BJP by eyeing the Muslim votebank.

With the arrival of Shahnawaz Hussain, the BJP will get a boost in Bihar and send a positive message among the Muslim community as his political image is of a young, fiery and trustworthy leader.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that whatever decision is taken by the party's top leadership, all the party leaders and grassroot workers accept it readily.

—IANS