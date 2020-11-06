BJP will win at least 200 seats in Bengal: Shah

Aritra Singha



Kolkata (The Hawk): The Union Home minister Amit Shah on his second day trip to Bengal said that the saffron camp will win at least 200 seats out of 294 seats in Bengal and will bring in a positive change in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Westin hotel in New Town, the Shah said that in 2018 people laughed when he had claimed that the BJP will win more than 22 seats in Lok Sabha and also that those still want to laugh can continue but the saffron will form the next state government in Bengal.

"In 2018, when I said BJP will win 22 seats in Bengal, our opponents laughed at me. Even my own party leaders laughed at me. But we did it. We got 18 seats. Those who want to laugh at this - let them laugh. But if we work according to the plan, BJP will win more than 200 seats," said the Union Home Minister.

Taking a potshot at the TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the chief minister despite being a woman still failed to protect and safeguard the women in the state.

"After 2018, the TMC ruled state government didn't send the crime rate figures to National Crime bureau. In 2018 Bengal stood in first rank against the atrocities on women. Mamata didi despite being a woman herself didn't do anything to protect women," mentioned Shah.

The Union Home Minister also mentioned that BJP brought positive changes in whichever state they are in power and also that the BJP led Central government is striving hard to uplift the status of six crore poor in the country.

"Everyone is aware that the BJP government be it in specific state or centre are working hard for the uplift of people. Bengal is the only state where more than 80 per cent of central schemes are not implemented. Be it Ayushman Bharat or Kishan Jandhan Niddhi, the people of Bengal is still deprived of it. But after the BJP makes the new state government, every poor farmers will get six thousand rupees per month as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," claimed the Union Home Minister.

Appealing to the people of the state Shah said that if given an opportunity the saffron camp will leave no stone unturned to convert the state into 'Shonar Bengal'.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that under the Mamata Banerjee rule, the chief minister had 'politicised administration' and 'institutionalized crime'.



"Mamata Banerjee had divided law into three parts. One is applicable for her nephew, the second for her vote bank and the third for the common Bengalis. She had politicized administration and institutionalized crime," said Shah.

Earlier this day, Shah visited Kolkata's famous Dakshineswar temple and entered the sanctum sanctorum where he offered prayers to Goddess Kali. "Blessed to have offered prayers at Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal. Took blessings of Maa Kali and prayed for the good health and wellbeing of all countrymen," Shah tweeted.

The former BJP chief said that West Bengal has been a land of spiritual conscience.

"Today was the second day of my visit to Bengal. I have been to Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple many times in the past. Bengal should restore that glory. People of Bengal should reunite and get back those old days under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," mentioned Shah after offering puja.