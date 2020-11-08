BJP to score near double of JD-U, latter to hold NDA back at 116

New Delhi: The IANS-CVoter Bihar Exit Poll on Saturday reinforced one thing -- Chief Minister Nitish Kumars vast unpopularity -- even as its alliance partner BJP is projected to win nearly double the seats as compared to the Janata Dal (United).

As per the exit poll, the JD-U is tipped to get a little above half the seats the BJP is projected to win, reinforcing the huge anti-incumbency it was facing in the state.

The exit poll also gives neither the NDA, nor the Mahagathbandhan a clear majority. The Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties is projected to win 120 seats, while the NDA consisting of the BJP, JD-U, HAM and VIP is expected to win 116 seats, both falling short of the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

Nitish Kumar's JD-U is tipped to get just 42 seats this time. In spite of acting like the big brother in the alliance, the anti-incumbency factor may prove to be fatal for Nitish Kumar, as per the exit poll. The BJP is projected win 70 seats.

The other two minority alliance partners of the NDA -- HAM(S) and VIP -- are tipped to win two seats each.

Meanwhile, the Mahagatbandhan, which is tipped to get 120 seats, seems to be bearing the brunt of Congress which contested in much more seats than last time, but is expected to win just 25 seats.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD is projected to win 85 seats, according to the IANS-CVoter Bihar Exit Poll.

Together, the Left parties, which are part of the Mahagathbandhan, are likely to win an impressive 10 seats. CPI(ML) is likely to get 6 seats, while the CPI(M) and CPI are likely to win 2 seats each.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which went solo and hoped to play the role of a king maker, is all set to fail miserably, winning only one seat.

Ram Vilas Paswan's death and continuous attacks on Nitish Kumar didn't seem to have yielded any electoral dividend for the Chirag Paswan.

Others are likely to win 6 seats, and play a key role in government formation in case of a hung assembly.

—IANS