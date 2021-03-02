BJP Set To Better Its 2015 Tally In Gujarat Local Body Polls

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed to better its 2015 tally in the Gujarat local body polls.

As per the results received for all the municipalities till 2 pm on Tuesday, BJP captured 1,182 seats, followed by Congress (214), Independents (73), Aam Aadmi Party (2), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (2), and others (10).

In the district panchayat polls, 382 seats went to the BJP, 84 to the Congress, and one each to Independents, AAP, BSP and others.

In the tehsil polls, 1,636 seats went to the BJP, 625 to the Congress, 51 to Independents, 16 to AAP, 5 to BSP and 6 to other candidates. The AAP opened its account in the Junagadh tehsil panchayat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that it looks like the BJP will form more than 60 municipal bodies.

There was an average of around 64 per cent polling in the local body elections held on Sunday. Voting for 8,473 seats in the municipalities, 980 seats in district panchayats and 4,773 seats in taluka panchayats took place across 36,008 booths.

Polling was held for Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats which were conducted in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday.

As per the figures provided by the State Election Commission (SEC), there was 58.82 percent voter turnout across 81 municipalities, 65.80 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 66.60 per cent in 231 taluka pan-chayats.—IANS