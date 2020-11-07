BJP didn't support Amit Shah like 'mahatma' Arnab: Sena

Mumbai: Terming it as a 'conspiracy' to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party "which never took to the streets to support Amit Shah and other leaders who faced the law in the aftermath of the Godhra incidents, like it has done for 'mahatma' Arnab Goswami".

"In Gujarat, many leaders including Shah, had to face action of the then government after the Godhra incident (2002) and other cases Shah could have said he was a victim of vendetta, but the BJP did not agitate, took to the streets or attempt to challenge the laws," the Sena said.





While Shah emerged unscathed from all the court cases, Modi -- who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then -- maintained restrain and later he was rewarded for it, the Sena said in hard-hitting edits in the party newspaper 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana'.

Referring to the recent arrest of Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor (Goswami) by the state police in the May 2018 suicide case of a mother-son, the Sena flayed the ongoing agitation by Maharashtra BJP in the mediaperson's support.

"The state BJP has lost its balance while Goswami's bail hearing continues They say that until 'mahatma' Goswami is released from jail they will continue their black badge protests. Luckily, they have not resorted to mass jail-bharo or relay hunger strikes," the Sena said.

Now, the BJP has even started comparing Goswami's arrest with the Emergency era (1975-1977) by plastering posters of the late PM Indira Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in New Delhi, it pointed out.

"It's actually a matter of pride to be compared with Indira Gandhi. She was a 'man' who taught a lesson to Pakistan by creating Bangladesh. After the Emergency, she was rejected, but subsequently, the same people brought her back as the PM. Later, she gave her life for the country. Show us one PM after her who made such unparalleled, supreme sacrifice for the nation's integrity," the Sena said sharply.

Likening the state BJP leaders with the US President Donald Trump, the edits said the state BJP's behaviour indicates it does not accept the rule of law or the law itself, and the party wants to drag the nation into 'anarchy'.

"As Trump stares at defeat, he sits in the White House and talks the language of a ruffian ('dadagiri ki baatein'), spreads falsehoods, wants poll counting stopped, then moves the courts to stop declaration of the (Presidential elections) results... The BJP is behaving in a 'ditto' fashion," the Sena said.

The edits asked the central BJP to clarify whether the rude language used by Goswami to address leaders ("Ai, Tu") who occupy top Constitutional posts like President, PM, Governor, etc, is acceptable to them, as it signals a 'Trump culture' in the country and could result in complete lawlessness, with implications on the nation's unity and integrity.

On Goswami's arrest in the case of abetment to suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his elderly mother Kumud Naik, the Sena argued that it is a form of 'culpable homicide' and whoever maybe the person, he must face the law.

— IANS