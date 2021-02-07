'Bihar Officials Keeping Close Tabs On Flood Situation In U'khand'

Patna: As Uttarakhand remains under high alert following floods caused by a glacier burst at Joshimath in Chamoli district, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the state authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are constantly seeking updates from their Uttarakhand counterparts.

Kumar convened a meeting with top officials including the Chief Secretary and officials of the Water Resources department at his official residence here. "We have learnt about the tragedy and immediately called for an emergency meeting with the top brass as the matter pertains to the river Ganga. Our officials are in contact with their counterparts in Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who visited the Chamoli district said that over 125 people are missing and the number is likely to rise further.—IANS