Bidens, top Congress leaders attend Mass ahead of inauguration

Washington: Joe Biden, who will become the second Catholic to be the US President after John F. Kennedy, attended mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle on Wednesday, ahead of his inauguration.

In a show of unity, the Bidens, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, were joined by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, as well a Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer.

"Through all the activity of this wonderful day, we quiet ourselves, and ground ourselves," the priest said at the Mass.

—IANS