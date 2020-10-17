Babri demolition case: AIMPLB to move higher court against acquittal of all accused

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to challenge the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri mosque demolition.

The decision to challenge the trial court's ruling on September 30 last, was taken during the two days working committee meeting of the AIMPLB which ended here on Friday night.

During the meeting, held virtually, the members also discussed the threat of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and it was decided that the political parties and religious organisations would be informed about their apprehensions. The board also approved to set up a committee by the general secretary on the UCC issue.

The board also decided to set up an intellectual committee to suggest ways for preventing misuse of IPC and CrPC.

The meeting was chaired by Board's president Maulana Sayeed Mohammad Rabe Hasni Nadvi and it was coordinated by general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani.

The members expressed their anguish on the verdict of the special CBI court by letting off all the accused in the Babri demolition case.

It was unanimously decided that the board will challenge the verdict in the higher court.

Meanwhile, Board's spokesperson Zafarayeb Jilani said here on Saturday, that Haji Mahboob and some others will file the petition in the court against the verdict of the CBI court over the Babri demolition.

Haji Mahboob had earlier objected to withdrawing the cases against former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, and later the court too accepted his demand.

On September 30, the special CBI judge SK Yadav had acquitted 32 accused in the Babri demolition case which included L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh and others.

